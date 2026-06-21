Head of Council of Europe Office in Baku summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Today, the head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku, Petr Sich, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Petr Sich, the head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Press Service informs.

At the meeting, the European diplomat was strongly protested over the ECHR's June 18 ruling against Azerbaijan. It was specifically noted that the ruling was unfair, biased, and inconsistent with international law.

It was also pointed out that in the June 16, 2016, ECHR ruling in the case of Chiragov and Others v. Armenia, the court itself stated that Azerbaijani lands were effectively occupied by Armenia, and that an occupation regime existed there, receiving direct military and financial support from Yerevan. Therefore, referring to these territories as so-called "territories" in the decision now adopted is unlawful. The name ”NKR" is in conflict with international law and judicial procedures.