IRGC announces destruction of 11 US aircraft

In just over a week, the Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed 11 US military aircraft, an IRGC spokesman said.

Since July 17, the Iranian Army has disabled 11 US Air Force aircraft, a statement from Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said.

"Since July 17, the Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed 11 US fighter jets and aircraft on the ground and at US military bases in the region,”

– Hossein Mohebbi said.

The IRGC spokesman specified which aircraft had been destroyed during this period. He said the US Air Force lost an F-15 fighter, a P-8 Poseidon long-range reconnaissance aircraft, and a C-17 military transport aircraft. Mohebbi also added that the Iranian military destroyed 8 tanker aircraft.