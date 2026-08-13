US reveals top priority in Iran conflict

Keeping oil prices low is Washington’s top priority in its conflict with Tehran, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said.

"I know that oil is down today, and it's way down from the highs in the early days of the conflict. That's goal number one: keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country, and then obviously goal number two is ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," JD Vance said.

The U.S. vice president expressed confidence that Washington would achieve both goals.