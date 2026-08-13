13 countries join coalition to ensure security in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Thirteen countries have officially joined the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition (MMDC), aimed at ensuring security in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, the Saudi Defense Ministry said following a meeting in Jeddah.

"The number of countries that signed the joint statement reached 15, while 13 countries completed their national procedures, signed the coalition charter and officially announced their accession, which marks the actual launch of the coalition and its transition to the stage of institutional and operational functioning," the ministry said.

A Saudi representative has been appointed commander of the coalition, while the deputy commander will be from Pakistan during the first cycle. Participants also decided on the coalition’s headquarters and logo. The integration of member states’ military officers into the coalition’s joint command, a joint maritime operations center and an intelligence center will begin in the near future.

According to Al Jazeera, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Qatar, Comoros, Kuwait, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan and Turkey have so far joined the alliance.