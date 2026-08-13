Mines kill 436 people since end of war in Azerbaijan

Since the end of the Patriotic War, that is, from November 10, 2020, 436 people have suffered from mine explosions, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said.

It added that of these, 73 were killed, while 363 sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

“We regret to inform that mine explosions in the liberated territories continue to result in casualties and injuries. The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the relevant state agencies, takes the necessary measures in connection with each such incident and regularly informs the public,” the statement emphasized.

According to the statement, the Prosecutor General’s Office conducts investigations into every mine incident in accordance with the requirements of the legislation, establishing all circumstances of the incidents, including the causes and conditions of the explosions.

"Eliminating the mine threat is of great importance for ensuring the safety of people in the liberated territories, as well as for the restoration of these areas and sustainable resettlement," the statement reads.

The Prosecutor General’s Office called on citizens and individuals visiting these territories to use only designated safe routes, follow warning signs, and strictly adhere to the recommendations of the relevant state agencies.