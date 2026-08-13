US preparing unprecedented measures to ensure Irans economic isolation - Bessent

Washington plans to announce unprecedented measures next week aimed at ensuring Iran’s economic isolation, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said.

"We went from Epic Fury to economic fury. And at the president's orders, we have raised the level even again. And watch the space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country," Scott Bessent said.

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury did not provide details, but said the measures would be combined with Washington's naval blockade of Iran.