IRGC announces permanent closure of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed to transit until further notice due to the volatile security situation, the IRGC Navy has announced.

According to the IRGC, several vessels attempted to navigate unauthorized routes amid external interference. One vessel disabled its navigation systems, ignored requests to change course, and was stopped by warning shots, according to the military.

The strait will stay closed as long as US involvement in the region continues. The IRGC has placed responsibility for any potential consequences on the United States, Israel, and countries hosting US military bases, threatening to strike further targets in the event of attacks on Iran.

Negotiations between representatives of Iran, Oman, and Qatar regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz took place yesterday in Muscat. According to media reports, the parties discussed the full opening of the "median line", as well as Oman's initiative to create two routes — one under Tehran's controll and the other open to free navigation under pre-war rules.