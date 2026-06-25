Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

Publication on occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages
A publication on the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day was posted on the social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"Long live Azerbaijan! Long live the Azerbaijani Armed Forces! Love to the mighty Azerbaijani Army!" the post reads.
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.
"We are proud of our Army, which has brought the joy of Victory to our people! May Allah have mercy on our martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our beloved Azerbaijan!” the publication reads.