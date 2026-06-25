Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate Azerbaijan on Armed Forces Day

Publication on occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages

A publication on the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day was posted on the social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Long live Azerbaijan! Long live the Azerbaijani Armed Forces! Love to the mighty Azerbaijani Army!" the post reads.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.