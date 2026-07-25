Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran admits conflict with US may expand

Iran admits conflict with US may expand
© Photo: Boris Lutizade/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran may expand the geography of its conflict with the USA if Washington continues military operations, army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on July 26.

"I believe that if the Americans once again fall for the Zionists’ deception, or move in line with them, and insist on continuing the war, particularly through airstrikes, geographically this will expand further",

Akraminia said.

Akraminia added that Iran would also employ new combat strategies.

"Furthermore, we will employ new strategies we previously considered, which will decisively influence the course and outcome of the war",

he said.

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