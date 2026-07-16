Iran announces suspension of framework agreement with the US

Following the destruction of roads and bridges leading to Bandar Abbas, Tehran announced that it will temporarily suspend its obligations under the memorandum of understanding with the US.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Kazem Gharibabadi informed Iranian media of the government's decision to no longer fulfill its part of the memorandum of understanding with the US, signed month ago, on June 18. Gharibabadi emphasized that all state efforts are focused on defense against daily attacks by US troops.

"We have suspended our obligations; we are currently not fulfilling them and are focused on defending the country,”

– Kazem Gharibabadi said.

Tehran's decision is linked to a change in US military tactics: since the end of this week, the US have been deliberately targeting roads and bridges leading to Iran's port cities and coastal military infrastructure.