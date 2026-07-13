Iran attacks two tankers attempting to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck two tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Fars news agency reported.

"Two supertankers with their navigation systems turned off ignored numerous warnings from the Strait of Hormuz safety center and endangered shipping in the area. They were struck and disabled," the statement reads.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said that one ​Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded when two Emirati oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in ‌the Strait of Hormuz.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's shipping arm ADNOC confirmed the very large crude carriers Mombasa B and Al Bahyah were struck while transiting Hormuz and had sustained "significant damage".

The UAE defence ministry said the tankers ​were targeted in the southern lane of the strait while in Omani territorial waters. The dead crew member was aboard the Mombasa, it said.

The attacks caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board. The ministry said the fires had been brought under control. It condemned what it called a "blatant attack" and said the UAE retained "its full right to respond to this escalation".