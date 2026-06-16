Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran can immediately sell oil upon signing US deal - report

Iran can immediately sell oil upon signing US deal - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the deal to end the war, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The provision for waivers of sanctions on oil sales takes effect immediately upon signing the agreement this week and also covers necessary services including banking, transportation and insurance needed to facilitate the sales, the sources said.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions on the OPEC member in 2018 over Tehran's nuclear program and support ​of militant groups across the Middle East. Iran has always said its nuclear program is for civilian ​purposes.

 

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