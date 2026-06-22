Iran demands Israeli troop withdrawal from Lebanon

Iranian authorities, in accordance with the implementation of the U.S.-Iranian memorandum of understanding, are calling on Israel to cease its attacks on Lebanon and to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Ali Bahraini said.

"First and foremost, regarding Lebanon, we have explicitly conveyed to all parties involved in the memorandum of understanding that the hostilities against the Lebanese people must come to an end. There should be no further attacks against Lebanon, and Israeli troops are required to withdraw from Lebanese soil," Bahraini said.

He further noted that negotiations between the parties in Switzerland on June 21 continued late into the night. The Iranian diplomat also expressed optimism, indicating that the discussions yielded "good progress."