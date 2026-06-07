Iran dismisses EU sanctions over Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry

Tehran considers the sanctions imposed by the EU over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to be of no significance, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said.

"Iran does not attach any importance to this political and hypocritical move by Europe and will continue to pursue a strategy aimed at ensuring sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz",

Gharibabadi stated.

Earlier today, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that member states had agreed in Brussels to impose sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations linked to the blockade of the strategic waterway.

"This marks the first time the EU has applied its new sanctions regime in the area of freedom of navigation",

Kallas said.

She added that the sanctions mechanism could be used again if necessary.