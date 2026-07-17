Iran estimates damages from US, Israeli strikes at 270 bln

The Iranian judicial system, having summarized all claims against the US and Israel and all data on the damage caused by these states, has determined the extent of Iran's damage in the Iranian conflict to exceed a quarter of a trillion dollars.

During a press conference on lawsuits filed against Israeli and US crimes on Iranian soil, Asghar Jahangir, the official spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran's judicial system, stated that the total damage inflicted by these states on Iran is estimated at $270 bln.

Jahangir noted that over 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against Israel and the US to date. Several hundred criminal cases have already been initiated, and all damages incurred by both the IDF strikes on Iran last June and the US-Israeli attacks this spring have been thoroughly documented.