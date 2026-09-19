US rules out direct strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen

The United States does not plan offensive military operations against Houthi forces in northern Yemen, CNN reported, citing unnamed US officials.

US President Donald Trump reportedly considers direct intervention unacceptable, and Washington is fully abandoning offensive operations.

According to the US side, Saudi Arabia now has what it needs to counter the movement, including expanded intelligence sharing for targeting.

Al Mayadeen had earlier reported that Riyadh sought a two-week truce, but before the July resumption of fighting, the Yemeni side demanded a prisoner exchange, an end to the blockade of northern airports, and compensation for 12 years of conflict.