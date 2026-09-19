Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Armed Forces announce US preparations for resumption of hostilities

Iranian Armed Forces announce US preparations for resumption of hostilities
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Khatam al‑Anbiya central headquarters says it has intelligence indicating the United States, backed by regional countries, is preparing to resume military operations against Iran in the near future.

"According to the information received, the criminal America, has once again decided to resume measures against Iran, with the green light of some regional countries",

 the statement said.

Tehran warned that any countries supporting the US in a new attack would face harsh retaliatory measures from Iran's Armed Forces.

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