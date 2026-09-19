Vestnik Kavkaza

Container ship transit through Strait of Hormuz falls 94 percent

Container ship transit through Strait of Hormuz falls 94 percent
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The number of container ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz towards the Persian Gulf fell by 94% between March 1 and September 7, the Financial Times reported, citing Xeneta data.

Only 240 container ships entered the Gulf during the period, compared with 4,198 a year earlier.

Shipping through the strait has virtually halted amid the US‑Iran conflict. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for the supply of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas to the world market. Its blockage has led to an increase in fuel prices in most countries.

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