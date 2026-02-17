Iran to receive more goods from Russia

The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, which entered into force last year, lifted restrictions on the supply of more than 2,000 commodity items from Russia to the republic, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"The agreement lifted restrictions on the supply of over 2,000 items to Iran, including confectionery, flour, light industry products, and certain types of machinery and equipment," Sergey Tsivilyov said.

According to him, the two countries face the challenge of not only maintaining the current rate of growth in mutual trade, but also qualitatively expanding its structure, TASS reported.