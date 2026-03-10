Iran urges international community to help stop war

Iran's envoy and permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani urged the international community to put an end to military aggression against Iran.

"The international community must act now to stop this bloody war against the Iranian people," Amir Saeid Iravani said.

According to him, Iran will take all necessary measures to defend its people, territory, and independence.

Saying there are more than 1,300 civilian casualties in Iran, the envoy also reported that the attacks have destroyed 9,669 civilian sites, including 7,943 residential homes, 1,617 commercial and Service Centers.