Two ships hit in Strait of Hormuz

A merchant ship was hit by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 25 nautical miles northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah, UAE. The Master of a container vessel has reported that the vessel has sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile. Extent of the damage is currently unknown but under investigation by the crew. The Master additionally reports that all crew members are safe and accounted for," UKMTO said.

One more cargo vessel was damaged by a projectile with the fire outbreak on board in the Strait of Hormuz, the UKMTO reported.

The incident occurred eleven nautical miles to the north of Oman.

"It has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz which has resulted in a fire onboard. The vessel has requested assistance and the crew are evacuating the vessel," the statement reads.

It was noted that vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities continue to investigate the incident.