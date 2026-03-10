Vladimir Putin makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev over Iran war

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev today, thanking the Azerbaijani leader for his effective assistance in organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran.

During the call, the Russian leader expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for his effective assistance in organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens from war-torn Iran, as well as for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid from Russia to the Iranian people via Azerbaijani territory.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders advocated for the swift cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and the speedy resolution of the acute phase of the current conflict through political and diplomatic means.

The heads of state also discussed several pressing aspects of the bilateral agenda, once again reaffirming their mutual commitment to further developing Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation across various areas based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance, the statement said.