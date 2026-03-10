Iran loses 90 of its missile launchers - report

Iran has lost more than 90% of its missile launchers during the U.S. and Israeli military operation, Bloomberg claims, citing U.S. officials.

According to the report, the U.S. and Israel have "learned their lesson" after the escalation in the summer of 2025 and are now using the tactic of destroying launchers and command posts, which deprives Iran of the ability to carry out large-scale strikes.

Unlike the missiles themselves, the launchers cannot be placed underground or quickly replaced, making them vulnerable and a key target.

The Pentagon previously stated that the number of Iranian missile and drone launches has fallen by 90% and 83%, respectively, since the beginning of the operation.