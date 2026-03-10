Peace with Armenia is permanent - Ilham Aliyev

Speaking during a meeting with EU Council President António Costa, the Azerbaijani leader emphasized that peace with Armenia is not temporary but permanent. The peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been realized not only on the pages of agreements but has been embodied in real actions.

"Peace with Armenia is permanent. In seven months, we have seen enormous potential, particularly in trade. We have achieved peace not only on paper; it is real. Sometimes peace remains only on paper. But our case is different; there is active progress",

Ilham Aliyev said.

According to Costa, the peace process is of great importance for the peoples of both countries. It also positively influences Baku's role in regional affairs.

Baku and Yerevan began bilateral trade late last year, with Armenia notably beginning to receive Azerbaijani fuel.