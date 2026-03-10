Next batch of Russian grain being shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

The next grain shipment from Russia to Armenia is being carried out via transit through Azerbaijan.

Today, grain consisting of 11 wagons with a total weight of 1,023 tons will be sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kasik station.

So far, more than 22,000 tons (320 wagons) of grain, as well as 610 tons (nine wagons) of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

The previous shipment along this route took place on March 9, when a freight train of seven wagons carrying 488 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan.