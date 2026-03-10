Over 40 families returning to Khojaly and Khojavend today

The next group of former internally displaced persons has reached Girmizi Bazar settlement of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, as well as Khanabad village of the Khojaly district.

At this stage, 21 families, 103 people, have been resettled to the village of Khanabad in the Khojaly district, and 20 families, 81 people, to the Girmizi Bazar settlements of Khojavend district.

The group was sent within the framework of the program of Great Return to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.