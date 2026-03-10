Iran lays mines in Strait of Hormuz - media

Approximately 12 naval mines have been placed by Iranian forces in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Western media outlets report, citing anonymous sources.

According to Reuters, the positions of most of these mines are believed to be known to monitoring agencies, though the source declined to provide details on potential countermeasures being considered by the US military.

Reports of mining activities in this critical global shipping lane first emerged the previous day, coinciding with a US military announcement that it had destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels.

US President Donald Trump has issued a direct warning to Tehran, demanding the immediate removal of all mines from the strait and threatening unspecified military consequences should Iran fail to comply.

Donald Trump also stated that US forces had eliminated all Iranian mine-laying vessels overnight.