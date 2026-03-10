Hezbollah launches operation against Israel

The Lebanese group Hezbollah has announced the start of a military operation against Israel, according to Iranian media, including the Fars news agency, citing a statement from the organization itself.

Fars also reported that Hezbollah forces have carried out a rocket attack on Israeli territory, describing it as the "heaviest yet." No details were provided regarding the specific targets struck.

The escalation follows Israel's announcement on March 2 of an operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The IDF had previously struck the Lebanese capital, Beirut.