Oil production resumes at Kazakhstan's largest field

Kazakhstan has fully restored oil output at its largest field, Tengiz, following a temporary suspension caused by technical issues earlier this year.

Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced the resumption on the sidelines of a session in the Majilis, confirming that all operational difficulties at the site have been resolved.

"Tengiz has resumed production. Up to 120,000 tons per day",

Akkenzhenov stated.

He also noted that a commission will soon present the findings of its investigation into the fires that led to the shutdown.

In January, two fires broke out in power generators at the field, disrupting electricity supply and forcing a halt in production at both Tengiz and the nearby Korolevskoye field.