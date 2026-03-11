US hits over 5,500 targets in Iran

The U.S. has struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including dozens of naval vessels and missile facilities, as part of the ongoing operation, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

"To date, we have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships using a variety of precision weapon systems," Cooper said.

He noted that the U.S. warfighters are leveraging a variety of advanced AI tools.

“These systems help us sift through vast amounts of data in seconds so our leaders can cut through the noise and make smarter decisions faster than the enemy can react,” Cooper said.

According to him, U.S. strike operations have intensified in recent days, with waves of attacks launched from multiple directions.