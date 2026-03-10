UN chief Guterres visiting Türkiye

UN. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is paying a visit to Turkey this week, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"As you know, every year, the secretary-general undertakes a Ramadan solidarity visit. This year, he will travel to Türkiye, to the capital, Ankara, to pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the Turkish people over many years," Dujarric said.

According to him, Guterres left for Ankara on March 10.