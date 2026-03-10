Putin discusses Middle East conflict with UAE President

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he extended birthday greetings and addressed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his 65th birthday, wishing him sound health, prosperity and further success",

the Kremlin stated.

The two leaders discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have affected all Arab countries in the region. Putin emphasized the need for de-escalation and the search for diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

The Russian president also expressed gratitude to his counterpart for assistance provided to Russian citizens who found themselves in difficult circumstances following the outbreak of hostilities in the region.