Pashinyan expresses gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the decision to lift restrictions on railway transportation to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the European Parliament, he recalled that for the first time since independence, in November 2025, a train arrived in Armenia via Azerbaijan, also passing through Georgia.

"This was preceded by a statement by the President of Azerbaijan in October 2025 on lifting restrictions on rail transport to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, and I am grateful to the President of Azerbaijan for this decision," Pashinyan said.

He also noted that imports of petroleum products from Azerbaijan have broken the decades-old monopoly in Armenia's fuel sector.

"Armenia already imports petroleum products from Azerbaijan, which has helped reduce fuel prices in our market and break decades-old monopolies in the fuel sector," Pashinyan said.

The PM also expressed hope that Azerbaijan will become an export destination for Armenia in the near future.