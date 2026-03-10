Iran changes tactics in confrontation with US and Israel

Iran's military leadership has announced a strategic shift in its operations against the United States and Israel, moving away from purely retaliatory actions toward a sustained campaign of consecutive strikes.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's Military Command, confirmed the new approach, according to the Fars news agency.

"The policy of retaliatory strikes has ended; from now on, our approach will be strike after strike",

the Iranian Military Command reported.

Let us remind you that on February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets located in Iran. In response, Tehran has carried out attacks on Israeli territory and American military installations across the Middle East.