China urges US and Iran to negotiate on Strait of Hormuz

Beijing is urging Washington and Tehran to urgently resume negotiations due to the escalating situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"The pressing priority now is to stop military operations at once and prevent the conflict from spreading. The way out of the conflict is to return to dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible," Guo Jiakun said.

daily crossings through the Strait of Hormuz declined sharply in early March to near zero. The strait gives passage to one-fifth of the world's oil supply and is a key route for other types of commodities like aluminum, sugar and fertilizer.

Senior advisor to the IRGC's commander-in-chief Ebrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran.

On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed, and that ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides.

More than 90% of Japan's crude oil comes from the Middle East, much of it transported through the Strait of Hormuz.