Iraq ready to host US-Iran talks

Iraq is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran if necessary, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Dr. Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa said.

"In 2014, Iraq hosted the first indirect negotiations between the US and Iran. Iraq is always ready to play this role, but it depends on the will and the wish of the two partners, the US and Iran," Hashim Mostafa said.

The diplomat added that the conflict involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel had not had much impact on the lives of ordinary Iraqis.