Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel not to withdraw from Lebanon, Israel Katz says

Карта Сирии
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Israel Katz, Israel will continue to control territories in southern Lebanon, despite possible pressure from the United States.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that IDF troops will not withdraw from Lebanon, even despite persistent calls from Washington.

Katz noted that 200,000 residents will not be able to return to their homes. According to the Israeli defense minister, IDF units will continue to control positions in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

Katz emphasized that the Israeli military presence will continue indefinitely, as the Jewish state seeks to protect its citizens from militant attacks.

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