Israel stops striking Iran - Netanyahu

Israel has suspended strikes against Iran but reserves the right to respond to any attacks from Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address.

He noted that Israeli forces are holding their fire, because Tehran ceased attacking them. The PM stressed that if Iran resumes attacks, Israel will respond with overwhelming force.

"Israel has a full right to self-defense, and we are exercising it to the extent necessary. I say this to you, just as I say this, with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend [U.S.] President [Donald] Trump," Netanyahu said.

Iran launched missile strikes on northern Israel late on June 7. The Iranian attack followed Israel’s raid against a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country’s western and central parts. By mid-day, the sides declared a ceasefire.