Israel strikes fuel stations in Lebanon

Israel confirmed strikes on fuel stations in Lebanon. The IDF noted that they provide Hezbollah with millions of dollars in profits.

The Israeli army attacked fuel stations in Lebanon, which it believes were providing financial support to Hezbollah, the IDF spokesperson's office reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF completed another wave of attacks across Lebanon on Al-Amana gas stations, which are controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist organization and serve as an important economic infrastructure for terrorist activity,”

– IDF spokesperson's office informed.