Israeli Prime Minister rejects idea of ground operation in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a proposal from the Israel Defense Forces to launch a large-scale ground operation in Lebanon, according to local media reports.

The plan was discussed during a closed-door security meeting, The Times of Israel reported. During the session, the IDF presented Netanyahu with a plan for a large-scale ground operation in Lebanon

Defense Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir backed the military's proposal, but Netanyahu approached the idea with caution. The Prime Minister's reluctance is reportedly linked to previous intervention by US President Donald Trump, who stepped in to prevent planned Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and broader military action inside Lebanon.