Khamenei involved in US-Iran talks -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran's ​Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is involved with negotiations for a deal to end the war.

In the U.S. president’s view, Khamenei is "absolutely" involved in the decision-making process in Iran.

“He’s involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him,” he said of Khamenei, adding that he would like to meet him “at some point.”