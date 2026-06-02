Khamenei involved in US-Iran talks -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is involved with negotiations for a deal to end the war.
In the U.S. president’s view, Khamenei is "absolutely" involved in the decision-making process in Iran.
“He’s involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him,” he said of Khamenei, adding that he would like to meet him “at some point.”
“We'll probably meet at some point, depending on how it all works out,” Trump told The New York Post in an interview.