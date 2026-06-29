Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin comments on possibility of fuel imports into Russia

Kremlin comments on possibility of fuel imports into Russia
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Discussions with other countries on potential fuel imports was the main topics of Tuesday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Moscow was holding talks on possible fuel imports with several countries.

The Kremlin will not disclose which countries it is in contact with over potential fuel imports, he said.

"This will be another step toward stabilizing the market, and [this step] is aimed at curbing this panic-driven demand," Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that if agreements on fuel imports are reached at reasonable prices, it will be another step toward stabilizing the market.

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