Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin reveals details of upcoming Putin-Pashinyan meeting

Kremlin reveals details of upcoming Putin-Pashinyan meeting
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, with the bilateral agenda as the main focus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"An excellent opportunity to discuss this at the highest level",

Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the meeting comes against the backdrop of opposition arrests in Armenia and recent statements about a transformation in relations between the two countries. Peskov confirmed that both leaders would definitely address these issues.

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