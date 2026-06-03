Vestnik Kavkaza

Kyrgyzstan to join UN Security Council for first time

Kyrgyzstan to join UN Security Council for first time
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kyrgyzstan has been elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the first time in its history.

In a vote held at the General Assembly, Kyrgyzstan competed for a seat on the Security Council against the Philippines. After four rounds of voting, Kyrgyzstan secured the required two-thirds majority of General Assembly members. In the final round, 142 countries voted in favor of Kyrgyzstan.

Effective January 1, 2027, Austria, Zimbabwe, Portugal, and Trinidad and Tobago will also join the Security Council as non-permanent members. They will replace Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia, whose terms expire on December 31, 2026.

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