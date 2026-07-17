Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of Azerbaijani carpet exhibition in Budapest

The official presentation of the Azerbaijani carpet exhibition took place at the Ethnographic Museum of Hungary, attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, who initiated this cultural event.

The exhibition "Azerbaijani Carpets - From Tradition to Contemporary Art" was opened at the Ethnographic Museum in Budapest in late June. It was organized at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to see rare Azerbaijani carpets from the 17th to 20th centuries, along with national costumes, jewelry, and carpet-weaving sketches.

Leyla Aliyeva arrived in Budapest to personally participate in the official presentation of the exhibition and examined the entire exhibition brought to the Hungarian Ethnographic Museum.