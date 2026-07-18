Mbappé named top scorer in World Cup history

French forward Kylian Mbappé has become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, surpassing Argentina's Lionel Messi, according to media reports.

Mbappé now has 22 goals in 22 World Cup matches, one more than Messi's total of 21.

They are followed by Miroslav Klose (16), Ronaldo (15), Harry Kane (14), and Gerd Müller (14).

The French striker also leads the scoring chart for the 2026 World Cup, with 10 goals so far.

Argentina, with Messi, have only 8 goals in the tournament.

Earlier, France lost 4–6 to England in the third-place play-off.

Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final at 10:00 p.m. Moscow time on Sunday, where Messi still has a chance to overtake Mbappé's record.