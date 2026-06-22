Vestnik Kavkaza

Messi becomes leading goalscorer in World Cup history

Messi becomes leading goalscorer in World Cup history
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Argentina’s Lionel Messi scored a goal in his team’s match against Austria, becoming become the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history.

He netted his 17th ball in a a FIFA World Cup match, breaking his joint record with Miroslav Klose of 16 goals.

Argentina has made it to the knockout stage after defeating Austria 2-0 in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage in Arlington (Texas, U.S.).

Both goals were scored by Lionel Messi (38 and 90+5). The Argentinian striker also failed to convert a penalty kick in the ninth minute, which could have potentially given him a hat trick for the second game in a row.

Argentina tops Group J with six points. It is followed by Austria (three points), Jordan, and Algeria, both having zero points. The latter two will play their round 2 match later in the day.

Argentina will play its final group stage match against Jordan while Austria will face Algeria. Both games will be played on June 28.

 

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