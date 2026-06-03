Mirzoyan signs Armenia-US framework agreement on 'Trump Route'

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has signed a framework agreement on strategic cooperation with the U.S. in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

"I have just signed the TRIPP framework agreement between Armenia and the United States," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He recalled in a video released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry that the document was initialed by him and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Yerevan on May 26. After Marco Rubio signed the document, it was delivered to Yerevan, and Mirzoyan signed it on behalf of Armenia.