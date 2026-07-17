Mudslide cuts off part of Tlyarata district of Dagestan from outside world

Heavy rains have created another problem in Dagestan: a mudslide blocked the road from Tlyarata toward the village of Kamilukh, cutting off 10 villages from the rest of the republic.

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for Dagestan, a massive mudslide blocked the road leading from Tlyarata to Kamilukh in the Tlyarata district, cutting of transport links between the district center and 10 villages.

In addition to Kamilukh, the villages of Betelda, Genekololob, Gerel, Gortnob, Kolob, Salda, Tlyanada, Ulgeb, and Choroda were also cut off the outside world.

According to the rescuers' report, there is no other way to reach these villages by vehicle, although there is a trail for hiking.