Vestnik Kavkaza

Narendra Modis state visit to Uzbekistan begins

Нарендра Моди
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tashkent for talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on modernizing and strengthening ties between India and Uzbekistan.

The press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the start of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Tashkent. He arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in neighboring Kyrgyzstan.

According to Mirziyoyev’s press service, Narendra Modi’s state visit is taking place at the invitation of Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Uzbek president personally welcomed Modi at Tashkent-Humo International Airport.

The agenda includes the final stage of negotiations between Uzbekistan and India on a broad package of bilateral documents aimed at expanding and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

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